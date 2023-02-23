Central Valley business takes “Ugly” fruit to Farmersville

“If I started looking at what the industry as a whole was doing, it just came to the conclusion that there was no sellable demand for this fruit and there was nothing to do with it,” Moore said. “The farmers, of course, were faced with dumping it. I just kind of put it all together.”

There were two main challenges to overcome in getting the business up and running, according to Moore. The first was getting a processing plant established for the company, which was achieved with the purchase of the Farmersville plant. The second was building up a genuine consumer demand for the “ugly” fruit, which is what earned the brand its name.

“I’m a pretty simple guy, so I wanted to communicate as easily as possible what we were doing by naming it The Ugly Co.,” Moore said.

At the basis of it all, Moore put an emphasis on his appreciation for customer interest, above all else. He said he, and everyone else with The Ugly Co., are happy to be here and hold gratitude for the people supporting it.

“Our company is great, but it’s the people around it, inside of it, that make it all come together,” Moore said.