Criminal charges filed for suspect in Visalia murder, hammer attack

An arraignment was scheduled for the afternoon of Feb. 22 in Superior Court. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the defendant was remanded without bail and will be going back to court for a preliminary hearing conference on March 6. A preliminary hearing will be held on March 8 in Dept. 4. If convicted on all charges, Major faces life in prison.

On Feb. 20, at 11:52 a.m. Visalia Police Officers responded to Nash’s Steak House, 200 block of east main street for a report of an assault. Major had entered the steakhouse, ordered food and while he was waiting for his food began to wander throughout the restaurant and rear bar area. What was determined to be victim two, an employee, was sitting in a chair waiting to start his shift. Major then walked up behind victim two, removed a ten-inch sledge hammer from his person and began striking victim two in the back of his head.

The kitchen staff was able to take away the sledgehammer and a knife from Major. When he was then able to run out the back door of the restaurant followed by kitchen staff. Major ran to Kaweah Health Medical Clinic where he was then detained by security and officers.