Lindsay takes the polar plunge for Special Olympics fundraiser

The Lindsay Wellness Center hosts their annual Polar Plunge this March, with the goal of raising $5,000 for Special Olympics Northern California
LINDSAY – Donors adorned in costumes and surrounded by the Lindsay community will plunge into their bank accounts while they plunge into the pool for the city’s special olympics charity fundraiser.
On March 25, the Lindsay Wellness Center is heading into the Special Olympics season with their annual Polar Plunge fundraiser event. All proceeds from the plunge will be given to the Special Olympics Northern California, an organization that provides free year-round sports for children and adults with disabilities. So far, there are currently three teams involved in Lindsay’s polar plunge, and have raised over $2,000. The event will take place amid the Special Olympics swim season, and will begin at 9 a.m. at the Wellness Center’s pool.
“You don’t have to get all the way in the water, if you want you can just put your toe in, it’s all about raising money,” Stephanie Orosco, the wellness center’s interim recreation services director, said. “Plus, our pool is heated. I’m just saying if you’d like to get a team together, you’re more than welcome to join in.”
At the event, those who will take the plunge will be dressed in costumes of their choosing, and they will all be individuals or part of a team that has raised $125 or more in donations. Their goal is to raise at least $5,000 from the event in total, and so far have already raised 44% of that goal with 31 days still left to collect donations. Donors can give on the Special Olympics website, or through a mail in form that is also found on their website.
“The Polar Plunge is an iconic tradition in the Special Olympics in which brave supporters take a chilly winter dip to show their dedication for our athletes,” the Special Olympics said in a statement on their website. “You’ll have a blast and feel good knowing that the funds you raise will help us change lives.”
The Special Olympics reaches more than 26,218 children and adults with mental and physical disabilities in Northern California through sports, education and athlete health. In Tulare County alone, they offer six different sports, which are basketball, swimming, track & field, golf and bowling. Individuals involved in the sports programs will go through training and will eventually compete against other teams in the county.
“Through the Special Olympics, our athletes build friendships, overcome obstacles and are empowered to realize their full potential. Success on the field leads to more opportunities in daily life as the community learns about the unique abilities and contributions of our athletes,” the Special Olympics said in a statement.
The Special Olympics also offers their Schools Partnership Program, which is an education program that unifies students with and without disabilities through sports and engagement opportunities. These activities educate students on developing school communities that promote inclusion, acceptance and respect for all students.
Not only that, but the Special Olympics offers health care services to those with special needs as it pertains to sports. They offer hearing, dental, vision, mental and even foot care to individuals involved in the organization.