Lindsay takes the polar plunge for Special Olympics fundraiser

“You don’t have to get all the way in the water, if you want you can just put your toe in, it’s all about raising money,” Stephanie Orosco, the wellness center’s interim recreation services director, said. “Plus, our pool is heated. I’m just saying if you’d like to get a team together, you’re more than welcome to join in.”

At the event, those who will take the plunge will be dressed in costumes of their choosing, and they will all be individuals or part of a team that has raised $125 or more in donations. Their goal is to raise at least $5,000 from the event in total, and so far have already raised 44% of that goal with 31 days still left to collect donations. Donors can give on the Special Olympics website, or through a mail in form that is also found on their website.

“The Polar Plunge is an iconic tradition in the Special Olympics in which brave supporters take a chilly winter dip to show their dedication for our athletes,” the Special Olympics said in a statement on their website. “You’ll have a blast and feel good knowing that the funds you raise will help us change lives.”