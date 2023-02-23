No-cost tax prep available for Tulare County residents

“Through poverty relief programs like VITA, CSET is lifting low-income people out of poverty in Tulare County by helping them maximize their tax refund and keep more of their hard-earned money,” Raquel Gomez, CSET division director of community initiatives, said.

According to Gomez, CSET tries to assist people in keeping their funds through the California Earned Income Tax Credits (CalEITC) grant. CalEITC offers support for low-income, working Californians and has potential to reduce the amount of tax owed. Low-income, working families and individuals have potential to receive the earned income tax credits if they are eligible for it.

CSET is a nonprofit agency established to fight the war on poverty by assisting individuals and communities in achieving self-reliance. Gomez said, as the county’s community action agency, CSET is committed to expanding resources that can help alleviate poverty in Tulare County.