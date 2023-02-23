State shakes Woodlake Unified seismic progress

“We are working on various student projects right now as that’s our focus, while at the same time we’re waiting for one more report. When that report comes in, I’ll bring it to the board,” Gonzalez said. “Then at some point, in the fall possibly, we may ask for [the board’s] direction.”

So far, the building has undergone three different inspections to measure the extent of improvements that need to be completed. In 2022, Lane Engineers, Inc. inspected the district office, and provided WUSD with structural report findings which concluded that the building is a safety hazard for occupants if an earthquake were to happen. According to the report, the unreinforced masonry building is deemed to be the worst type of building to have in California since they have been proven to be unsafe during earthquakes. The framing was not up to code, as the walls are not anchored to the roof.

Not only that, but the floor joists were not properly anchored to the walls, and there are vertical cracks that are visible in the walls which contribute to the lack of structural integrity. The plaster in the ceilings has considerable cracking and has the possibility of collapsing during an earthquake. This year they also found lead in the paint and asbestos in the walls.