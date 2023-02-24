Exeter high represents county in state mock trial finals

This month, Exeter Union High School (EUHS) defeated University Preparatory High School (UPHS) at this year’s mock trial finals held at Granite Hills High School’s Justice Center in Porterville. Exeter will now represent Tulare County at state finals, which will take place on March 17 – 19 in Los Angeles. Exeter’s team is coached by Carmen, with assistance from real attorneys Adam Clare and Roger Wilson.

“Winning at the championship round was a thrilling experience, having come so close three times before,” Carmen said. “More recently they’ve practiced up to four nights a week, so they were very prepared for competition, and it showed.”

This year’s fictitious case was People v. Franks. The case involves a man who is accused of stealing a fellow actor’s signet ring – a ring once owned by William Shakespeare. The prosecution team argued the violence was intentional, the ring was stolen by the defendant, and it did in fact, belong to Shakespeare. Meanwhile, the defense team argues the violence was unintentional. They argued that the ring was stolen by someone else, and through the testimony of the expert witnesses, never belonged to Shakespeare. The prosecution was presented by UPHS, and the defense by Exeter.