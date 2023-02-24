San Joaquin Valley projected to lose 20% of water by 2040

The Public Policy Institute of California put out a policy brief on the future of agriculture in the San Joaquin Valley. Its analysis of the next 20 years indicates that annual water supplies for the Valley could decline by 10 to 20%. The Valley has been long understood to be the breadbasket of the United States and is home to the nation’s top three agricultural counties. However, without more innovative solutions, the Valley will likely have to fallow 900,000 acres of farmland and and cost 50,000 jobs leading to a major loss in the local economies

The report indicates that the loss of almost a million acres is unavoidable, but the report also provides data driven suggestions on how to make the unavoidable more bearable. Main author of the study Alvar Escriva-Bou said allowing for more wide spread water allocations could solve a large portion of the problem.

“What the Valley needs, is actually to relocate water to ensure to keep up with productivity and with production and jobs,” Escriva-Bou said. “If we don’t allow for this reallocation, we will have a really big [loss] in revenues, profits and jobs.”