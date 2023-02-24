Tulare County’s top health officer retires after 17 years

Dr. Karen Haught announces her retirement in March after spending over 20 years in the in public service
TULARE COUNTY – After spending the ladder of her career navigating the pandemic, Dr. Karen Haught retiers along with many state of the emergencies that were put in place.
On Feb. 22, Tulare County Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught announced her retirement as the county’s top health official. Her retirement comes following a more than 20 year career in public service. Dr. Haught said she is honored to have served in Tulare County and to have been a part of the community over the years. Her retirement will be effective as of March 17.
“It has been an honor to serve the residents of Tulare County as a member of the Tulare County Department of Public Health, and I have deeply appreciated the leadership and commitment from our Public Health staff as we have worked together over the years,” Dr. Haught said in a statement.
Dr. Haught joined Tulare County’s Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) in 2002 as the medical director for Tulare County’s health clinics and California Children’s Services Program. She was appointed the health officer in 2006, where she most recently provided tireless oversight and guidance in the local public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement from Tulare County HHSA, Dr. Haught will be greatly missed by the county, her colleagues, and the community she has served so well after her long and successful career. As the county recruits for the next Tulare County Health Officer, the current Deputy Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Overton, will respond to health officer matters.