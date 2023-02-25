Child allergen company expands to Exeter after Shark Tank success

Ready Set Food! is a company that created an early allergen introduction system for children through powder mix-ins, oatmeal and additional snacks. It was created to allow children a better opportunity to be free from food allergies for the rest of their life.

“The reason why we chose [Exeter] is because we’re headquartered in Los Angeles and price per square foot is much more affordable in the Central Valley,” vice president of operations Emily Peltzer said.

With trucks coming and going each day, the Exeter location serves as a hub for all the necessary ingredients for production. According to Emily, the Exeter warehouse has helped cut unnecessary costs tremendously. It allows for the company to buy more of their products in bulk therefore saving money. Before, Ready. Set. Food! opened the warehouse, they would purchase ingredients for every order causing the company to have to pay more for less product more often.