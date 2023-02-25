SOCCER: Overtime goal crowns Monarchs valley champions

“It wasn’t our best game of the year,” Exeter head coach Darin Lasky said. “But we fought. Kerman took us out of our game really well.”

The Monarchs made a couple of changes in their strategy for overtime after Kerman consistently shut them down during regulation. The key was putting Ramirez in the midfield in order to either push the ball quickly up the middle or have her ready to receive a centering pass. Vasquez took the ball into the Kerman zone and passed to Ramirez, who turned and shot at the goal. The goalie didn’t have the time to react before it was past her.

“It’s the most important thing for you to be fast with the ball and have quick feet,” Ramirez said. “It was very emotional for me because it was the winning goal and we came all this way.”

The Monarchs have had an impressive season with an overall record of 22-3. In the new Tri-County league, they faced tough competition and came in second to the Kingsburg Vikings. They had already faced Kerman twice in league play before meeting them in the finals. Both previous matches had been close games, with the Monarchs barely pulling out ahead.