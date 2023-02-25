Visalia produce company hit with USDA sanctions

These sanctions include suspending the businesses’ PACA licenses and barring the principal operators of the businesses from engaging in PACA-licensed business or other activities without approval from USDA. In the case of All American Distributing Co., Fahoum was listed as the sole proprietor of the business as of the issuance date of the reparation order.

PACA provides an administrative forum to handle disputes involving produce transactions which may result in USDA’s issuance of a reparation order according to a release from the USDA. The issuance of a reparation then requires damages to be paid by those not meeting their contractual obligations in buying and selling fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables.

The USDA is required to suspend the license or impose sanctions on an unlicensed business that fails to pay PACA reparations awarded against it. It will also impose restrictions against those principals determined to be responsibly connected to the business when the order is issued. Those individuals, including sole proprietors, partners, members, managers, officers, directors or major stockholders, may not be employed by or affiliated with any PACA licensee without USDA approval.