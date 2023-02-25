Woodlake shines light on community members with annual awards

Woman of the Year — Carmita Rodriguez-Pena

Throughout her career, Carmita Pena has always sought to positively impact the lives of students at Woodlake Union High School (WUHS). She carries a strong belief that each student has the power to succeed. A 1996 graduate of WUHS, she has devoted her career to guiding students to a fulfilling future. She has risen through the ranks, from being a counselor to her current role as Coordinator of College and Career Programs at WUHS. She has coordinated many meaningful programs at WUHS, including career day, senior exit interviews and career readiness curriculum.

“I hope I can inspire other women around me to give back to their community. As a Woodlake graduate, I always hope to inspire our students to pursue their dreams and to always remember where they come from as they attain their goals in life,” Pena said.

Pena has also been instrumental in establishing the agricultural academy at WUHS and has been an active member of the Tulare-Kings Linked Learning Consortium since its inception. She also leads the student community service program, which connects students to their community through a required 85 hours in community service. Pena is an active member in the Woodlake Kiwanis Club, and is the WUHS Key Club advisor. She is also currently serving as the Secretary for the WUHS Foundation. Pena is known for being a hard-working example and her quiet style of leadership that helps others get involved.