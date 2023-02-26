Grandmother petitions board of supervisors to investigate CWS negligence

“I do not want this to happen again to any more children, and in order for this change to happen Tulare County Board of Supervisors need to investigate these actions and implement some rules and repercussions for this not to happen again,” Sanchez wrote in the petition. “We must hold them accountable.”

This comes after Sanchez had sued the county in 2021 for their failure to perform their state-mandated duties, which led to CWS paying a $32 million settlement, which was finalized this year. However, Sanchez’s fight for justice is far from over. Her petition to the board of supervisors has already received nearly 700 signatures out of 1,000 from residents.

“My grandson will forever be affected by this, he cannot walk, talk, eat on his own, or do anything a normal three-year-old should be able to do,” Sanchez said. “All of which was preventable if CWS/CPS just did their job and answered the numerous calls for concern.”