Ace is the place for new jobs

The need for more warehouse space was mentioned in the company’s third quarter earnings report in November. Ace’s wholesale operating expenses increased $24.9 million, or 15.8%, from the third quarter of 2021 partially due to “greater lease expense driven by the expansion of our warehouse space and increased advertising expenses.” The hardware cooperative’s wholesale operating expenses as a percent of wholesale revenues increased to 9.0 percent in the third quarter of 2022 from 8.6 percent in the third quarter of 2021 as the company reported record third quarter revenues of $2.2 billion, an increase of more than $230 million over 2021. Net income was $100.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.3 million from the third quarter of 2021.