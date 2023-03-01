Enchanted grow beyond its former playhouse

“The Magician’s Nephew” is the third Narnia book presented by Enchanted in the last four years, including “Prince Caspian” and the “Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” in 2019. It is the last book published by C.S. Lewis in the Chronicles of Narnia but is actually a prequel that sets up the rest of the stories. If you have ever wondered how Narnia came to be, where the wardrobe came from or the origins of the White Witch and Aslan the Lion, this story is for you.