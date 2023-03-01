SOCCER: Lions dethrone Monarchs with early goal

The Monarchs tied up the game at 12 minutes with a goal from senior Olivia Vasquez. Vasquez took the ball up the middle, staying patient and dribbling her away around and through the Lions’ defense. She went through four defenders before it was just her and the goalie. Vasquez had a clean shot and took it, putting the Monarchs’ only point on the board. At that point, it was anyone’s game, but the Monarchs didn’t seem recharged after tying the score. They were still rattled after the Lions’ quick goal.