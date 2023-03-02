Garden Tips for March

Spittle bugs are occasionally an unsightly nuisance, but do little damage and don’t stay long. They look like little blobs of wet foam on foliage. They seem to prefer rosemary and sage. If you can’t stand it, a strong blast of water can dislodge them.

Water your new transplants well and keep them from completely drying out. This attention to irrigation is one reason planting in the spring is more difficult than in the fall, although some springs are wetter than fall or winter, and maybe that will happen this season. If we have a dry spring, deep water trees and large shrubs and keep your controller on to provide some moisture to all plants throughout the month. During active growth is not the season to try to make your plants tolerate drought. Because of the abundant winter rain we received, many soils are saturated to deep levels, which is good news. Remember your new transplants need water where their roots are until they grow out. Let the top of the soil dry out a little in between waterings and then soak the rootball thoroughly. If your fall and winter-planted transplants show little top growth but otherwise look healthy, don’t fret. They are growing roots, which will help them withstand the stress of the dry and hot months to come.

March is also a good month to fertilize roses. Use a specialty fertilizer meant for roses and do two smaller feedings instead of one. You can also fertilize nonnative perennials and established citrus trees that are emerging from dormancy. Your California native plants don’t need fertilizer, although you could give your acid-loving manzanita a weak dose of fertilizer labeled for camelias, azaleas and magnolias.

Weed control is in high gear. Cool season grasses have seeds; warm season weeds are blooming. Whether you use mechanical, chemical or a mix of control methods, remember weeds are trying to protect the earth’s crust by reducing erosion. If you clear an area of weeds, what will replace these plants? Use rock, bark or living mulch (ground cover plants) to keep your soil on your property. When spraying herbicide, remember that many of your plants including roses and California native species are highly susceptible to damage from small amounts of drift, and you may not see that damage immediately. Follow label directions and protect desirable plants.

Conserving: While planting for spring, include at least one plant that increases the garden’s diversity and usefulness for pollinators and/or other wildlife. Matching a plant with your soil and climate (including water availability) ensures fewer pests and less maintenance. If you want to try milkweed for the Monarchs, search out the native varieties, such as “narrow leaf.”

If you haven’t already done so, check your drip and sprinkler systems, cleaning filters, checking for leaks and make needed improvements. Get ready for summer. Make sure your system is as efficient as possible. You may consider upgrading to a “smart” controller that can better adjust to the weather and water needs of the garden. I’ve tried several of them now, and most of them are reliable, affordable, and easy to use with a smart phone app. You still should check your system periodically to make sure there are no leaks or other problems.

With all this work, it’s also important to remember to take time to enjoy the garden’s bounty. Don’t be afraid to leave the work for another day and just read a book in the sun or shade or watch the busy activity of your California garden in spring. For many gardens, this is their Glory season. Be sure and take time to celebrate the beauty you work hard, in partnership with plants and many creatures, to create!

The Master Gardeners will be live to answer your questions on Saturday, March 4, 8 to 11 a.m. at Visalia’s Farmer’s Market in Sequoia Mall’s southwest parking lot, or from 1 to 2 p.m. at their Lawn Removal seminar at the Mooney Grove Ag Museum. You can also contact them at 559-684-3325, or visit their web site at ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners.