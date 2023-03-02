Goshen murder suspect charged for assault of federal officer

The ATF Special Response Team (SRT) began efforts to serve the warrant. Prior to making entry into the residence, the SRT announced their presence over a public address system and directed that the residents come out with their hands up. Several residents exited the residence, but Uriarte was not one of them. After a period of time passed, agents began to prepare to make entry into the residence. As this occurred, Uriarte ran through the yard and fired a gun in the direction of the home and ATF agents. He then fired three rounds at an ATF agent, who returned fire striking and wounding Uriarte. Agents rendered medical aid.