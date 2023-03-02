Kaweah Health pleads for help from Tulare County

Herbst said in the meeting that the saying “too big to fail” is all but true. Yes, Kaweah Health is the largest district hospital in the state, but that does not keep them from feeling the financial effects every other hospital is feeling. One of the largest issues according to Herbst can be attributed to MediCare and MediCal/MediCaid reimbursement rates. According to the CEO, MediCal reimburses Kaweah 74 cents of every dollar and MediCare reimburses 75 cents on every dollar. That leaves the 25% and 26% remainder for the hospital to make up on each patient.