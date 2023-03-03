34 arrested in gang related crack down

As part of the ongoing investigation into the Goshen Massacre that occurred on Jan. 16, known as “Operation Nightmare,” the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office’s Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (TAGNET) organized a multi-agency probation and parole detail. Officers from around the county joined forces to participate, which covered the entirety of Tulare County and incorporated cities. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation also conducted searches of validated prison gang members cells. In relation to the detail, on Feb. 24, eight individuals were arrested and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for a variety of different charges.