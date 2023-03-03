Cal Water contributes to seven Visalia organizations

On Feb. 22, the California Water Service Group (Group) announced it would be donating $1.57 million to community organizations, first responders and students in 2022. Among the recipients of these donations are seven local organizations in Visalia, including the Visalia Emergency Aid Council who received $11,000 in funding from the Group. This is part of the Group’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for those it serves. The utility and its employees gave another $34,270 through an employee charitable donation-matching program.