Jay Brock takes the helm of Farmersville PD after 15 years

Brock will be stepping in to fill the role after former police chief Mario Krystic announced his retirement at the dawn of the new year, capping a 37-year-career in law enforcement and 26 years with the Farmersville Police Department. Krstic retired as the longest active police chief in Tulare County and the state, falling a few months shy of 24 years as the top cop in Farmersville. Brock will now fill his role, but not without experience. Not only has Brock been in law enforcement for 35 years, but has maintained his career in Farmersville for nearly 15 years.