Local officials close door on IKEA rumor

“While Tulare County would certainly welcome an IKEA store, there have been no discussions between the County and IKEA representatives. A newspaper article stated an IKEA was coming to the Sequoia Gateway development project that is located at SR 99 and Caldwell Ave, west of the City of Visalia. Subsequently, other news media picked up the story without first fact-checking, and now the story has spread to social media. Although the developer is not currently talking with IKEA, the county continues to work to secure quality tenants within the Sequoia Gateway project,” the post read.