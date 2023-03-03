Snowpack hits near record numbers, groundwater still struggles

Each year DWR conducts about five snow surveys from January through April and sometimes May. After this month, the statewide snowpack is currently just behind the record snow year of 1982-83. However, the snowpack levels vary considerably by region. The southern Sierra snowpack is currently 209% of its April 1 average, the central Sierra is at 175% of its April 1 average. However, the critical northern Sierra, where the state’s largest surface water reservoirs are located, is at 136% of its April 1 average. The southern and central areas have about two years worth of snowpack as of the beginning of March. And according to DWR supervising engineer David Rizzardo, the central and southern areas have no cause for concern when it comes to severe snowmelt.