Visalia sees “normal” city survey once again

In 2021, the survey took a different turn as well, as it was distributed during the peak of the pandemic. The survey showed less than half of Visalians felt COVID impacted them significantly, and about 9 out of 10 people felt their quality of life was average or above. Eighty-nine percent of respondents viewed their quality of life as being average to very high compared to 92% the previous year. Those saying they had a “low” quality of life were the same as 2019 while those who answered “very low” doubled from the previous two years. Not only that, but 46% of the population said it was affected by COVID “a lot,” more than 44% said only “a little” and about 10% said “not at all.” Those 55 and older said COVID affected them at a higher rate while those 18 to 34 were more likely to say not at all. Low-income residents, those making between $15,000 and $40,000 felt the effects of COVID far more than those who make $100,000 or more.