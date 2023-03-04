Lindsay dogs ready to get their paws on new park

Amezcua said that the park will be divided into two sections: one side for big dogs and the other for smaller dogs. The entire dog park will be fenced in so that no dogs can run off. There will be three benches installed, trash bins for dog waste and also a watering area. The watering area for the dogs will be made from old fire hydrants that the city will restore. There will also be accessible pathways throughout the park that lead to each bench. The Kiwanis club will be in charge of installing all necessary materials for the water features to be functional and drinkable. Then, the city will be in charge of providing those water services.