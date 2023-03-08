Dealers Choice makes a wish on 40 years of success

Dealers Choice is a family run business that began in 1983 in Visalia by Phines’s father. A few years after they opened the business, 11-year-old Phines sold his first car and the rest is history. In 1997 the company made a move to Farmersville in one location for three years and another for twenty three. In 2000, Dealers Choice moved to the Farmersville location they are currently in, and there they have stayed. His father has since retired but his daughter is continuing the legacy.