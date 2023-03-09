Visalians can find refuge from rain at dry center

Arce said it is normal to see flooding 60 to 90 minutes after rain has stopped, but if flooding is still present after that time citizens can call the city’s non-emergency line at (559) 734-8117. Though cities are not required to set up dry centers, Visalia continues to do so in order to protect residents of all walks of life from the elements, according to Arce. This is the third time the city has set up a dry center.