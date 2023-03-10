Housing permits are lagging so far this year

Fewer sellers, fewer buyers

In Visalia there are about half as many active listings on the market year over year in the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), a database built on surveys of more than 90 associations of realtors in the state. Sellers are pulling back along with buyers which has increased the inventory of available homes for sale. The cooling market helped housing inventory in California reach its highest level in almost three years in January. The statewide unsold inventory index (UII) was double the level of 1.8 months recorded in the same month of last year, surging to 3.6 months in January 2023, a level last seen in May 2020, when the state underwent a pandemic lockdown. Unsold inventory increased from a year ago by 88% or more in all price ranges, with the $500,000-$749,000 price range gaining the most (112.5%), followed by the $1 million-and-up price tier (105.0%), the $750,000-$999,000 (100.0%) and the sub-$500,000 (88.9%).