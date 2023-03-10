Kaweah expands mental health care for community

On March 8, Kaweah Health opened their Center for Mental Wellness in Visalia. This extension of care is part of its continued commitment to meet the demands for mental health services in the Central Valley. The center will provide outpatient therapy and counseling for people of all ages. The 1,200-square-foot center will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is located at 301 W. Noble Ave., Visalia. The need for mental health care in the county has been around for some time, and only grew for many throughout the pandemic.