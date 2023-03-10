Nine local students head to state science fair

"FIRE Management"

Peterson based his project on forest thinning, and predicted that it would help prevent wildfires. To test this theory, he placed a tumbleweed inside a mock forest that had dirt, leaves and brush. Then, he lit the tumbleweed on fire and measured the time it took to burn and the temperature it reached. After that, he repeated the process, but in a mock forest that contained 1/4 less brush and leaves than the first mock forest. By the end of the experiment, Peterson proved that the unthinned mock forest burned for a much longer period of time and at a much higher temperature, while the thinned mock forest burned much shorter and at a lower temperature.