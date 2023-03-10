Orange Blossom Festival: Valeriano and Teresa Saucedo honored for years of service

Valeriano and Teresa have been active in the Lindsay community since their move to the area in 1985. They originally lived in Berkeley and Salinas after they were married 42 years ago, but decided “there is no place like Lindsay,” and quickly moved back to Valeriano’s hometown. From 1998 to 2001, they taught citizenship classes sponsored by Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the city of Lindsay and Proyecto Campesino. Since 2016, they have been teaching weekly citizenship classes as volunteers with El Quinto Sol of Lindsay and Self-Help Enterprises. They are also both active in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, serving as lectors and having taught confirmation classes. Teresa serves on the church’s finance council and has conducted daily communion services. She is also a member of the Sacred Heart Altar Society.