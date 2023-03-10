Porterville PD to protect officers mental health

The funds from the grant can be used for a variety of purposes, in addition to how Porterville plans to use them. Some of those ways include establishing or expanding officer wellness units or peer support units, mental health services by a health professional or counselor and expanding multi-agency mutual aid programs. It could also be used for any other programs or services that are evidence-based to have a successful track record of enhancing Officer wellness. The goal of offering these services is that officers will have overall improved mental health from recruitment to retirement.