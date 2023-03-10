Sequoias and Kings Parks close roadways, no reopen date

The parks expect a forecasted atmospheric river, which is a narrow column of condensed water vapor that floats from the pacific ocean, then flows through the central valley and produces major rainfall. The atmospheric river then floats over the Sierra Nevadas and causes major snow melt. Previous storms that recently hit the parks had resulted in historically heavy snowpack, but the National Weather Service predicts that the upcoming storm caused by the atmospheric river will be warmer, with the snow line at approximately 9,000 feet. Coupled with the fact that many slopes throughout the parks are denuded of vegetation following the 2021 KNP Complex wildfire, there is major potential for flooding, landslides, serious road damage and other impacts, both in the parks and in surrounding communities.