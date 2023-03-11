Tulare council members honor women

Van Scyoc first immigrated to America with her family at the age of eight with her parents and her two younger siblings. Mederos said after enduring family hardships and the loss of her father, she then moved on to further her education and better her life. Van Scyoc worked to earn her bachelor’s degree, then her masters and eventually her doctorate in 2016. She began her career as a teacher in Tulare and eventually moved her way through administration to where she now sits as Tulare Joint Union High School Districts superintendent.