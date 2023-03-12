Man arrested for animal cruelty, drug possession

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Ag Crimes Detectives arrest Jesse Atkin of Alpaugh after serving a warrant for a grant theft investigation
TULARE COUNTY – Tulare County Sheriff Ag Crime detectives discovered three horses with hooves needing immediate attention amongst other drug paraphernalia.
On March 7, at 9 a.m.,Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Ag Crimes Detectives served a warrant at a home in the 3700 Block of Atwell Street in Alpaugh for a grand theft investigation.
During the warrant, detectives found an active butane honey oil lab, partially processed marijuana, 14 guns and three horses in need of care. The horse’s hooves were untreated to a degree which required immediate intervention.
Detectives arrested Jesse Atkins, 59, of Alpaugh for three counts of animal cruelty, possession of narcotics with access to firearms and operating an active butane honey oil lab. The horses were removed from the property and are now in the care of Animal Control.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact sergeant Randy Gunderman or detective Jeremy Gates with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Or, individuals can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at [email protected]