Single car crash in Tulare leaves driver deceased at the scene

California Highway Patrol respond to single vehicle crash in an unincorporated area of Tulare where the driver veered off the road for unknown reasons
TULARE COUNTY – The California Highway Patrol reminds the public to always wear a seatbelt and never drive while impaired after alcohol appeared to be a factor in a recent fatal accident.
On March 4, at approximately 3:55 p.m., the Fresno Communications Center received a call of a solo vehicle crash on Road 140, south of Avenue 92 in an unincorporated area in Tulare County. Officers from the California Highway Patrol, Visalia Area Office were dispatched to the scene to investigate. The preliminary investigation revealed an unknown male, approximately 36-years-old, was driving a Toyota northbound on Road 140, south of Avenue 92.
For reasons not yet known, the driver of the Toyota drove onto the west dirt shoulder of the road and crashed into a power pole. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
The cause of this crash is still under investigation. However, it appears alcohol may have been a contributing factor to this crash. Members of the community with information that could lead to the identity of the driver and/or who may have witnessed the crash are encouraged to contact the Visalia Area CHP Office at 559-734-6767. The California Highway Patrol wants to remind everyone to always wear a seatbelt and never drive while impaired.