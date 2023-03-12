Three juveniles arrested after running from police

Three juveniles engaged in short pursuit, abandoned their vehicle then ran on foot from Visalia Police officers
VISALIA – This week, in two separate incidents, the Visalia Police Department arrested a total of five juveniles for felony evading.
On March 6, at 10:25 p.m., an officer with the Visalia Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle near the intersection of east Shannon Parkway and north Court Street. The vehicle failed to yield to the officer’s emergency lights and siren and a short pursuit ensued. The vehicle drove into the grass area of Fairview Village Park where three occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into a residence on the 2400 Block of north Highland Street.
All three juvenile occupants were located by responding officers and taken into custody. They were later transported to the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility for felony evading possession of stolen vehicle resisting arrest.
Two days later on March 8 at 1:52 a.m., an officer with the Visalia Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of south Cain Street and east Mineral King Avenue. The vehicle failed to yield to the officer’s emergency lights and sirens and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued to the area of Oval Park where the vehicle drove into the park and became disabled after striking a tree.
Two occupants exited and fled on foot into the surrounding area. Both juvenile occupants were located by responding officers and taken into custody. No injuries were sustained during the incident and the juveniles were later transported to the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility for felony evading and resisting arrest.