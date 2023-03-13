Damages flood in as cities recover from recent storms

WHAT COMES NEXT

Meadows said that it is difficult to predict how many atmospheric rivers will hit the valley, but the bright side is that enough of them would keep the water levels high enough to get California through its current drought. The local area averages about 10 inches of rain a year, but that can be as low as three inches but as much as 20, according to Meadows. So capturing as much rain as possible is essential for the drier years. Within the last three days, the Lake Kaweah Weather Station recorded roughly 18 inches of rain, according to NWS data.