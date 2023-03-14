Lake Kaweah and Success open spillways, operate as normal

The capacity at Lake Kaweah is 185,630 acre feet. As of 1 p.m. on March 14, current water storage is at 146,482 acre feet. The Terminus Dam spillway is a “fusegate” spillway, and Watson said they are named this because they act like fuses in an electrical system. The fusegate spillways will “sacrifice” themselves to relieve pressure from the dam, and go off in a sequence. The first fuse sacrifices itself until water exceeds 200,000 cubic feet per second. If the water continued to rise after the first fuse goes, then the second would begin releasing water. This allows for a safe way to keep water down and to protect the dam.