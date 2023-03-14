Porterville brings back cafeteria food show for students

Porterville Unified School District (PUSD) will be hosting their Second Annual Student Food Show on April 6. This show hosts food vendors from all across California to come in and provide samples for students in the Porterville school district. It allows students to sample and vote on which items they would like added or not added to their lunch menus. This year the district will be hosting about 30 vendors and will be bussing in over 300 students to the show. Paul Alderete, assistant director of food serviced for PUSD said they are excited for this year as they are able to build off of the success they had last year.