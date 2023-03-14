Tulare searches for answers after city council election confusion

Before the November election Sayre and Mederos filed their re-election paperwork in the proper amount of time. It was then determined both qualified and were both running unopposed. As a result of the two running uncontested they were not put on the ballot. According to a joint press release from the city of Tulare and the Tulare County, it was safe to conclude the two had won their re-election. However, a question was raised to the city whether their names should have been on the ballot regardless of if they were contested or not, because measure Y was also on the ballot.