Former Woodlake officer sentenced to prison for rape charges

Robles was arrested for his crimes on Sept. 13, 2018. At the time of his arrest, Robles was charged with two counts of assault by a public officer, two counts of sexual penetration by foreign object by means of threatening to use the authority of a public office, kidnap for oral copulation, assault with intent to commit oral copulation during the commission of a first degree burglary, sexual battery by restraint, false imprisonment, attempted oral copulation under the color of authority, dissuading a witness, oral copulation under color of authority and rape by threat to arrest; as reported by The Sun Gazette.