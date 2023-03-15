Former Woodlake officer sentenced to prison for rape charges

Oscar Robles receives 10-year conviction for 12 violent sexual assaults committed against two women around five years ago
VISALIA – A former law enforcement officer with the Woodlake Police Department has been sentenced to prison for crimes against citizens he was supposed to protect.
Oscar Robles, 30, was convicted for a series of sexual assault crimes committed against two women. On March 7, the Tulare County Superior Court sentenced him to 10 years and 8 months in prison. In addition to his sentence, Robles must also register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
Earlier this year, in January, Robles pleaded no contest to felony rape by threat of authority to arrest, assault by a public officer and rape by a foreign object. By pleading no contest, Robles accepted his conviction but did not plead or admit to his guilt of the crimes.
The crimes took place in Tulare County between April 2017 and January 2018. According to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office, during each crime, Robles threatened to use his authority as a peace officer to arrest each victim if they didn’t comply with his demands.
Robles was arrested for his crimes on Sept. 13, 2018. At the time of his arrest, Robles was charged with two counts of assault by a public officer, two counts of sexual penetration by foreign object by means of threatening to use the authority of a public office, kidnap for oral copulation, assault with intent to commit oral copulation during the commission of a first degree burglary, sexual battery by restraint, false imprisonment, attempted oral copulation under the color of authority, dissuading a witness, oral copulation under color of authority and rape by threat to arrest; as reported by The Sun Gazette.
Each of the twelve counts are considered felony offenses. According to the district attorney’s office, some charges were dismissed due to varying circumstances over the years; but instead of being dismissed entirely, the crimes were charged as alternatives, which are different and duplicative charges relating to the same criminal behavior.
Due to time-credits, which are ordered by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, half of Robles’ sentence has already been served. This means since he was arrested in 2018, he has earned 1,874 days of time served and has between five to six years remaining on his sentence. Additionally, according to the district attorney’s office, Robles is likely to earn more credits in the state prison, which has potential to reduce his sentence further.
Robles’ case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Katrina Brownson and investigated by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.