Sheriff Boudreaux issues evacuation order: “The situation has changed”

With Lake Success already exceeding its gross pool capacity of 84,095 acre-feet and more rain on the way, releases from both the Schafer Dam outlet works and the Tule River Spillway are expected to increase over the next 48 hours. The evacuation order would consist of the area from Schafer Dam, west on Avenue 146, to Road 284, south on Road 284 to the south side of the Tule River, from the south side of the Tule River to the Schafer Dam, and north along Schafer Dam to Avenue 146. The Order would not include Highway 190, or the residents and businesses along Highway 190 from Road 284 to the Schafer Dam.