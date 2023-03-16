COS political science department celebrates women

Supervisor Amy Shuklian serves as Tulare County Supervisor representing District 3, which includes the city of Visalia and unincorporated areas south and west of Visalia. She was elected to the Board in 2016. Shuklian was born in Visalia and raised on her family’s farm on the Tulare/Kings county line. She was active in both 4-H and Future Farmers of America. She graduated from California State University, Fresno, with a bachelor of science degree in Recreation Administration. She then worked in the mental health and physical rehabilitation field for 30 years prior to being elected to the board of supervisors.