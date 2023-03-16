COS political science department celebrates women

College of the Sequoias Political Science Department celebrates local women in politics through Civic Engagement Speaker Series, holds panel discussion
VISALIA – In celebration of women’s history month, three local women join together to discuss their roles in local politics.
On March 22, the College of the Sequoias (COS) Political Science Department will be hosting their Civic Engagement Speaker Series. This month they will be honoring Women’s History Month by highlighting women in politics. Local leaders speaking will include Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) board member, Megan Casebeer-Soleno, Lindsay mayor pro-tem, Yolanda Flores and district 3 county supervisor, Amy Shuklian.
The evening will include a panel discussion followed by an audience question and answer session. The Civic Engagement Speaker Series events are Free and open to the public. It will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Ponderosa Lecture Hall on COS’s Visalia Campus.
In addition to being a VUSD school board member, Casebeer Soleno is currently employed with the Tulare County Public Defender Office as a Senior Deputy Public Defender. She also serves as a commissioner on the Tulare County Juvenile Justice Prevention and Delinquency Commission. Casebeer-Soleno is honored to continue to serve her community as a School Board Trustee.
Casebeer Soleno was born and raised in Riverside, California. She is married to her husband, Carlos, who was raised in Visalia and graduated from Mt. Whitney High School. Together they have three young daughters and are looking forward to watching them flourish within Visalia public schools.
Casebeer Soleno attended the University of California at Santa Barbara where she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies. She went on to attend the University of San Francisco, School of Law where she received her Juris Doctorate degree.
Yolanda Flores is the Mayor pro-tem for the city of Lindsay and works for the county of Tulare. Flores is passionate about helping people in need and being a voice for the underserved. She continues to work closely with various non-profit organizations in order to provide community members information and assistance on issues such as housing, vocational training, employment opportunities and counseling.
Flores is inspired by her children, grandchildren and all those powerful confident, courageous young women that have pursued greatness in their own right with their voices to be heard above all others unapologetically.
Supervisor Amy Shuklian serves as Tulare County Supervisor representing District 3, which includes the city of Visalia and unincorporated areas south and west of Visalia. She was elected to the Board in 2016. Shuklian was born in Visalia and raised on her family’s farm on the Tulare/Kings county line. She was active in both 4-H and Future Farmers of America. She graduated from California State University, Fresno, with a bachelor of science degree in Recreation Administration. She then worked in the mental health and physical rehabilitation field for 30 years prior to being elected to the board of supervisors.
Supervisor Shuklian served on the Visalia City Council from 2007 to 2016. During her nine years on the council she served as vice mayor from 2009–2011, and then mayor from 2011–2013.
In 2001 she was instrumental in starting the first off-leash Dog Park in Tulare County, which started her on the path of community service. She has served on numerous boards and commissions and has received the “Ruby Award – Making a Difference for Women” from the Visalia Soroptimists in 2013, the “Heart of a Lion” from Visalia Pride Lions in 2014 and “Community Leader of the Year” from ACT for Women and Girls in 2016.
According to a press release from the Civic Engagement Speaker Series this is a nonpartisan event. College of the Sequoias, nor any of the funders supporting this event endorses or opposes any candidate for any public office. The comments of the participants in this event, including audience members, reflect their own personal views and are not necessarily the views of the event organizers or any of its funders.