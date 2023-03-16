Exeter updates storm water drains after 46 years

There was a small update done on a few documents for the masterplan back in 2009, but the entirety of the masterplan had not been updated since 1977. Ennis said that they began working on the masterplan after receiving grant funding which enabled them to do a full analysis for future projects. Currently, all improvements that the city has analyzed would cost roughly $36 million to complete. Ennis said that this would be done over the course of years. However, if there are any future grant funding opportunities available, the city will pursue them.