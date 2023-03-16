Lake Kaweah reaches capacity, spillway becomes operational

As of Thursday afternoon, the normal release of water from the reservoir is being held at around 5,700 cubic feet per second (CFS). In addition to the controlled releases, the spillway is currently operational and expected to peak at a flow of 750 cfs according to Brown. The spillway has become operational since the lake reached capacity. It allows water to bypass the dam and everyday outlets by allowing more water to flow from the dam. Therefore filling up the lower channels and creating more room in the reservoir. For a relative comparison, Brown compared a cubic foot to an average basketball to allow for a better visual as to the amount of water that is being dealt with.