Woodlake family devastated by flooding, blames Tulare County RMA

The water had reached two and a half feet over the Diaz driveway. Sarah’s daughter was driving back and forth from Woodlake to get sand bags, however, the water reached a point where she was no longer able to drive through the property and onto the main road. That night on Friday, around 9 p.m., an unidentified neighbor called Sarah and said that he was going to use his excavator and dig a small ditch, so that the water in Antelope Creek could flow into the canal. Treading through almost five feet of water, according to Tim, the neighbor successfully dug an outlet, allowing for the water to recede. Tim called his fellow neighbor a “hero,” and mentioned that if he hadn’t taken action, the damage could have been much worse.