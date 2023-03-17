Four men rob Terra Bella gas station

Tulare County Sheriff Office deputies respond to armed robbery in Terra Bella’s CF Market
TULARE COUNTY – Deputies are still looking for the four armed men who robbed a Terra Bella gas station, stole substances and money.
Around 8:20 p.m. tonight, Tulare County Sheriff Office deputies were called to the CF Market in the 9000 Block of Road 236 in Terra Bella for an armed robbery. When Deputies arrived, they learned four men walked into the store, two of them were armed with guns. The men pulled out guns and demanded money. The suspects also took several cases of beer along with cigarettes. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to [email protected] or call 1-800-TIPNOW.