Meet this year’s Orange Blossom Festival court

During the past four years in high school, I have participated and excelled in various sports, clubs, and organizations. I have been on the Varsity Women’s Soccer team all four years of high school. This is my second year as team captain. Playing soccer has taught me discipline, dedication, and perseverance. Over my soccer career I have been awarded East Sequoia League MVP, team MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and most recently I became the new All-time Leading Scorer for LHS Women’s Soccer! Did I mention I was the starting kicker for my high school’s Varsity Football team for the past 2 years and I made history?! Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve wanted to play football. However, over the years I would constantly hear that football wasn’t for girls. After the pandemic hit, I realized that life is simply too short to live with regret, and not playing football would have been mine. I also wanted to show others that yes, a girl can play football and be competitive at it as well. During my first season, I scored a 31 yard field goal that made Central Section Football History as the First Female Field Goal. I was also selected to the second team All-Tulare County. This year, I scored 24 PAT’s and 4 field goals. My hope is that other girls who share my love for football won’t allow stereotypes to influence their decisions. I have also participated in track and field, swimming and volleyball. In the community I have swam for Lindsay Skimmers since I was 5 years old and last summer I worked for the City of Lindsay as a lifeguard. I am so grateful for the support I have received from my coaches who have encouraged me, my teammates who have inspired me, and a special thank you to my family as well as people from the community that have attended my games and cheered me on.